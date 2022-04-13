Ask the Expert: Happy grills work hard for you all summer while you entertain!

Nothing puts a winter to bed quite like a meal hot off the backyard grill. We’re all eager to get outside, pull off the grill covers, and get cooking, but first things first. Let’s clean the grill, revisit some grilling and BBQ basics, and nix any intimidation and guesswork.

First, let’s get the right tools handy. Every outdoor cook needs a good thermometer. We can’t do without our instant-read ones. We love our heat-proof gloves—they make pulling pork easy, even when it’s still steaming—and a chimney starter comes in handy for charcoal grilling.

Choose food flippers that you can handle easily. There’s no need for the oversized grill-kit versions. You’ll want to have plenty of aluminum foil, a large serrated knife, and a smaller paring-style knife for trimming meats. A cooler is the perfect place to rest a brisket or pork shoulder. And don’t forget a good pair of tongs. We’re sure you’ll want to give them a few practice clicks.

Make sure you’re stocked up on your favorite seasonings, marinade, and sauces. If you’re looking for recommendations, we have a few. Our marinade has been known to win steak cook-offs. Our sauces come from a heritage in competition BBQ, so they’re perfectly formulated for cooking and glazing. If you haven’t had our Apple Habanero sauce on ribs, this is the year to change that. Try our Original seasoning on, well, anything. Layer it with our High Plains Heat seasoning for a kick.

A clean grill is a happy grill. Happy grills work hard summer after summer while you flip burgers, smoke briskets, and glaze racks of ribs. When your grill is completely cool, dispose of ash and wipe down the inside, the grill grates, and the outside with some dish soap and warm water and a non-scratch sponge. For stubborn food burnt on, a piece of crumpled aluminum foil works wonders.

Choose cuts of meat with good color and marbling. Remember, great ingredients equal better barbecue. Don’t under-season; experts say that most backyard cooks do. With chicken, keep the seasoning light; for beef and pork, layer on a good-quality seasoning, allowing the meat to rest between layers. This helps create that bark that all BBQers are after. For kebabs, soak wooden skewers in water to avoid burning.

Mastering heat control is what separates the good backyard grillers from the best. There’s hot and fast, at 300 or more degrees. Then there’s low and slow, or 300 or fewer degrees. Go hot and fast for burgers, steaks, and kebabs. Stick to low and slow for ribs, brisket, and pork butt, aiming for consistent temps.

Use a two-zone cooking system. Stack coals on one side of the grill for hot, direct heat (great for searing a steak or tri tip—if you’re cooking with gas, light just half the burners), then leave the other side of the grill for smoke bathing and low, low cooking. Skip the lighter fluid, use a chimney starter..

A few quick things we’ve all learned the hard way: Don’t overload the grill. Airflow is key. Move food away from flare-ups to maintain good color and even cooking. Always have extra fuel on hand. Let your grill preheat, just like you would an oven. Don’t sauce too early. And, our favorite: Always cook to temp, not to time.

For more information and recipes, visit HeadCountry.com/recipes or call 580-762-1227.