Ask the Expert: Grigsby’s keeps vinyl floor options in stock

Penny Carnino, director of operations at Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood, recently returned from the floor covering market show in Las Vegas. She has brought back with her to Tulsa new introductions and more knowledge of what’s trending in the world of flooring.

Whether you’re going for a mid-century modern look or minimalist designs, Grigsby’s flooring will take care of you for your next home project.

“As far as carpet goes, color trends—I saw a lot more blues this year. Still neutrals, but all in the new lines that were coming out, they all had blues in them as far as options,” Carnino said. “We always keep carpet in stock and the colors that we keep are all in that same family, things that lend themselves to neutrals and/or grays.”

She says that hardwoods and luxury vinyls are still trending neutral and lighter instead of darker.

Grigsby’s keeps three or four luxury vinyl planks in stock: one that leans more gray, two that are more farmhouse-looking neutral and one that is more of a brown tone for people who prefer the hardwood look.

“There for a while, especially in the luxury vinyl, things were going pretty gray. Those have softened out to neutrals instead of leaning so gray,” she said.

She says that we’ve come a long way since linoleum—or sheet vinyl—was more of a thing, and it isn’t a material they keep in stock, due to the low demand.

“It has become a very small category since luxury vinyl plank and tile has gotten so huge,” she said.

If you’re spring cleaning or remodeling, flooring might be one of the final thoughts on the list when it comes to updates because it pulls the space together, but Carnino says that it’s important to move up flooring on the priority list. Due to the supply issues, special orders take bit longer to ship.

“It’s just advisable for anyone that’s thinking about a remodel to be sure to pick out their flooring early in that process so you don’t hang yourself up by waiting. Go ahead, make your choice, decide, get it ordered.”

She says that it becomes a searching game when people can’t wait for a specific pattern or type and container pricing has increased over the last year.

“It’s so frustrating to have to wait for product when you are ready. Most of it comes from overseas. Those products have been more difficult to get with all of the freight issues that the manufacturers have been having. Getting them through customs, getting them through the ports, we have so many back-order dates. When you find something in stock, it’s awesome,” she said. “I know it’s crazy for builders because for them, it’s not only for flooring but everything in their house.”

The carpet mills, which are in the region, have some backorders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mills have had trouble keeping employees, she says, but the supply situation is slowly on the up and up.

“The majority of the people that we get tile from have warehouses here locally. A lot of it we can get fairly quick. There are more American-made luxury planks. They are converting some places and building more plants in the Georgia area. At least we won’t have to worry about the overseas freight component any longer,” she said.

Grigsby’s will install flooring to fit your lifestyle in every space of your home, inside or outside.

“At the market, a company that we do business with, they’re getting ready to add in some turf, and it is beautiful. I’ll be excited for when we get that.”

For more information, visit Grigsby’s showroom located at 4417 S. Sheridan Rd., go online at grigsbys.com or call 918-627-6996.