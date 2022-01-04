There are some things in life we just don't question. Who knows why chili tastes better with football, or why hot chocolate is sweeter by a campfire, or why BBQ and good times go together? All we know is, when these opportunities arise, it's best to just show up hungry.

Same goes for holiday appetizers. We don't need to know why it's so much fun to graze an apps spread, or why we look forward to them almost as much as the big holiday meal. All we need to know is, there will be sturdy plates, lots of options, and that all our favorites will be there.

When we say appetizers, we don't mean small bites. We set out the big spoons and jumbo toothpicks, and we serve up big flavors. The best appetizer spread packs variety, is easy to customize, and whips up in a hurry. We always start with these recipes first:

Meatballs. While we love an excuse to dip mouthfuls of meat into BBQ sauce, the best meatball recipes are more than just a sauce-to-mouth delivery system. One of our favorites takes smoked meatloaf from sit-down meal to bite-sized. And then there's the classic combo of grape jelly, BBQ sauce, and meat—an aroma that fills the entire house with memories of home, and tastes exactly like you remember.

Sliders & Pull-Apart Breads. Slice a pack of Hawaiian rolls horizontally in half, load with BBQ pulled chicken and shredded cheese, brush the tops with garlic-parsley butter, and pop in the oven until golden. Pull-apart sliders, done. Or, slice into a loaf of French bread to make a crosshatch, pull the bread apart slightly, and full with cheese and shredded BBQ chicken or pork. Top with black olives, pickled red onions, and chives. This pull-apart bread is a show-stopper served in a cast-iron skillet.

Dips. Creamy, meat-packed, oven-baked dips are our go-to. One of our favorites starts with a mixture of cream cheese, shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, black beans, corn, red onion, and spices and comes steaming out of the oven topped with two kinds of shredded cheese. Serve with sliced sweet peppers, veggie sticks, or toasted baguette.

Charcuterie Board with Smoked Brisket & BBQ Pulled Pork. Nothing fancy here. We love serving meat and cheese on a big hunk of wood, and we invite our BBQ favorites to the party. Serial grazers will come back for seconds and thirds. Smoke the meats yourself, or support your favorite local pitmaster and pre-order meat by the pound.

8 oz brisket, sliced

8 oz smoked chicken

8 oz smoked pulled pork

2-3 flavors of your favorite Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauces

4 oz sliced colby jack cheese

4 oz sliced sharp white cheddar cheese

4 oz pepperjack cheese

1/4 cup whole grain mustard

1/4 cup fig jam

Assorted crackers

1/2 cup cocktail pickles

1/2 cup dried apricots

1/2 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup sliced pimento peppers

Arrange meat, cheese, and sauces (arrange on the table in the bottle and in small bowls for serving and dipping) on a large platter or wood cutting board. Line up the crackers between the meat and cheese. Fill in the empty spaces on your board with the pickles, apricots, cherries, and peppers. Don’t forget to leave room for toothpicks. A sprig or two of fresh herbs will score points with discerning mothers-in-law.

