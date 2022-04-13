Ask the Expert: Adults can ‘calm the storm’ to help students through massive changes

Good (effective?) middle school teachers love the awkward, quirky years of adolescence.

“If you don’t love the quirkiness of this age, it’s not an age where you can fake it,” said Jennifer White, Holland Hall Head of Middle School. “Students know if you like them. They need teachers who are happy spending their days engulfed in middle school. You have to see laughter, faculty really listening and talking to students.”

White often gets asked how she can love the middle school years, because few people remember that age fondly.

“But we’ve all been there. We know how it feels. It’s so intense. The joy is more intense. The anger is more intense. The sadness is more intense. Feeling left out is more intense. Their brains aren’t ready to deal with the intensity of emotion.”

And when you realize that, you can deal with it and smooth their way.

“What adults can do is understand it’s not within their control. Our job is to normalize the range of emotions. Model and teach proper responses and coping mechanisms. Always remember to give them the benefit of the doubt.

“They know when they’ve made mistakes. Their fear is you will judge them. Don’t give in to the emotion. You’re calm. You’re not emotional.”

And you have to be ready to enjoy the sweet moments.

“Middle school kids start pulling away. We can’t forget to recognize the moments when they want to lean back in,” she says. “They will give you hints that they are ready to talk, but you have to be listening.”

It’s her advice for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles … and teachers.

The latest brain research tells us that learning is tied to emotions, she said. If there is too much stress or negativity for children, they simply can’t learn at their best. That’s why relationship building is so important, and why being intentional about creating safe, happy and comfortable schools is critical.

“Calm the storm,” she says. “They are experiencing such massive changes in every part of their life. We, as the adults, have to be the constant, supportive, loving part of their lives.”

Things to look for in a middle school

If you’re anxious about upcoming middle school years, or your child is already there, there are some questions you can ask to see if you’re in the right school.

Look for a sense of joy.

Do teachers seem happy?

Do students seem engaged?

Are students active and involved?

Are classrooms lively and busy?

Look for positive relationships.

What is the class size? How many are in the grade? How many adults are interacting with each kid?

Those three questions are leading up to this one: “How likely will your child really be known?” The answer to that question is crucial to your child’s happiness and ultimate success at school, White says. “What kids remember is ‘That teacher liked me. That class was fun.’”

Look for opportunities for students to explore activities and interests

Is there daily recess? Or PE? Every middle school child still needs that outlet.

What opportunities are there for them to get involved and pursue their interests or find new interests?

Look for a school that will partner with families

Is there good communication from the school?

Are there opportunities for parents to volunteer?

Are there planned parent events?

