Splashing into summer
When the mercury soared Thursday, some of the smartest people in Sand Springs could be found at the splash pad at Case Community Park, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. The splash pad features water cannons, fountains of all shapes and sizes and even some well-shaded picnic tables, but its most popular feature likely is the giant bucket that periodically dumps a deluge of cold water on visitors. Time it just right, or miss the fun!

Sharon Bishop-Baldwin photos/Sand Springs Leader

news@sandspringsleader.com

