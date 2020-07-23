Advance Electrical’s Tim Greene (left) and River Parks employee Michael Crumb (inside box) work Wednesday on a new pump for the splash pad at QuikTrip Plaza at 41st Street and Riverside Drive. The old system was destroyed during last year’s flooding, and Cherokee Builders Inc. began installing new pumps, filters and other components on Wednesday. River Parks Executive Director Matt Meyer said the work, which included river bank stabilization, cost approximately $500,000. The splash pad is expected to be operational in two to three weeks. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World