Special thanks
-
- Updated
Special Thanks to these Partners
QT Logo
Tulsa World Logo
KOTV Logo
Fox 23/ Radio/ Cox logo
KTUL Channel 8 Logo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cookies aren't not just lurking in your computer, they are also on your smartphone.
- Updated
Most people who felt the shudder were within 150 miles of its epicenter, with weak to moderate shaking in and between Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Salina, Kansas.
- Updated
Watch a time-lapse of Tulsa's winter storm, four days in a minute and a half. The video merges over 2000 still images.
'One person is too many': Tulsa shoe repairman found dead under east Tulsa overpass after days of frigid weather
- Updated
Three days after his body was found under an east Tulsa overpass, Andy Nelson's adult daughter wondered what more could have been done.
- Updated
Thirty-four of 42 ZIP codes are in orange, which still represents high levels of spread.
- Updated
The state paid to have its vehicles repaired.
- Updated
The move draws sharp criticism from tribal legislators who say the court exceeded its authority by changing the constitution itself without a vote of the Cherokee people.
- Updated
Tulsa native Derek Penix is recognized as one of the top artists in the country.
"Why is this information not posted on the door of the tag agency?" asks Tulsa resident Jane Mullenax.
Michael Overall: In winter blast, Tulsa's 'Camp Doctor' got a bigger adventure than she bargained for
- Updated
Dr. Patricia Ellison loves her little camper. Except maybe not so much in the snow.