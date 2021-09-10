9/11 memories from Tulsa World readers

Judge Morrissey and I had just finished our early morning walk and I was in the shower when my husband pulled me out to see the news of the first plane. As we were standing in our room, the second plane hit and the news began to quickly indicate multiple terrorist attacks, one at the Pentagon, close to our daughter’s condo. We tried to call her but couldn’t get through. Local news announced all federal buildings were closed. I worked for Judge Thomas Brett and called the office to verify. Our office was open. The Judge had a television in chambers so we watched news updates while/between trying to distractedly conduct business. Judge Brett said if we shut down, the terrorists win and he would not be a party to that and they weren’t coming to Tulsa. Judge and I walked downtown for lunch. It was earily quiet and fear and anxiety were palpable. We ran into Joan Mayes and realized it was her birthday and her court party had been canceled. I kept trying to get through to our daughter and the Judge was also trying to reach a granddaughter attending NYU who lived a few blocks from the towers. When I finally got through to Lisa several hours later, she was oblivious to any of the events. I told her to look out her balcony where she could see the Pentagon smoke. Judge Brett’s granddaughter was also ok. But we all knew the world would never be the same.