20 years after 9/11: Oklahoma will never forget

Read about the commemorations and tributes planned in Tulsa, Bixby, Bartlesville, Jenks and Muskogee for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
I was 8 and remember that day fairly clearly; even as a child I knew this would be an important moment in history. ... The images from TV are likely in the subconscious of anyone old enough to remember that tragic yet somehow American day. All the rescuers thought of was helping a fellow American. That is one of my biggest memories of that whole time. As time has passed, I feel a slow anger building toward our politicians that we must address. The main motto after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was "We Will Never Forget"; however, in just 20 short years we have forgotten, and that’s something that I will never forgive. — Jessica Admire, Tulsa
In the national tragedy 20 years ago that took the lives of more than 3,000 people, seven had connections to Oklahoma.
Read more about David Berry, Chin Sun Pak Wells, David Rice, Wayne Davis, Ron Milam, Jay Shah and Brian Moss.
Gerard Clancy: Two-way grace on 9/11 and 20 years later
On 9/11/2001, my first appointment of the morning was with legendary Tulsa photographer John McCormick to take my official University of Oklahoma photo. As we met for the first time in his studio, "Good Morning America" was playing quietly in the background. He took his first photograph, and then we both instinctively turned toward the television. Another jet had hit the second tower of the World Trade Center. Suddenly we both knew that what was first hoped was a terrible accident with the first tower was now a murder of thousands of Americans. John and I looked at each other. Not much was said. But two-way grace was in each of our eyes.