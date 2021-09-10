20 years after 9/11: Oklahoma will never forget

Gerard Clancy: Two-way grace on 9/11 and 20 years later

On 9/11/2001, my first appointment of the morning was with legendary Tulsa photographer John McCormick to take my official University of Oklahoma photo. As we met for the first time in his studio, "Good Morning America" was playing quietly in the background. He took his first photograph, and then we both instinctively turned toward the television. Another jet had hit the second tower of the World Trade Center. Suddenly we both knew that what was first hoped was a terrible accident with the first tower was now a murder of thousands of Americans. John and I looked at each other. Not much was said. But two-way grace was in each of our eyes.