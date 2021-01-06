Sparkling start: Sand Springs own Jimmy "The Brick" Flick achieves dream with win in UFC debut

Life in the Ultimate Fighting Championship could not have gotten off to a better start for Jimmy “The Brick” Flick.
The Sand Springs native made his debut as part of UFC Fight Night 183 on Dec. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. Flick made quick work of his first opponent, Cody Durden. Flick won with a first-round submission on a flying triangle choke in the 125-pound flyweight match.
Flick’s victory came in the first of a four-fight contract he has with the UFC and was televised on the ESPN networks. The win, along with $50,000 in prize money, helped legitimize him in the ultra-competitive world of mixed martial arts.
“It was life-changing,” Flick said of the victory that improved his professional fighting record to 16-5-0. “It was really amazing, just the feeling to be in there. I’ve been chasing my goal for 12 years and been a professional for 10 years. It’s hard to take in still.”
Flick’s finishing move against Durden earned him additional acclaim as the winner of “The Yet to be Named MMA Show” 2020 Submission of the Year, an honor voted on by fans.
His win capped a whirlwind year for Flick.
On Leap Day 2020, Flick captured the 125-pound title while defeating Jesse Bazzai with an armbar submission in Freestyle Cage Fighting 60 in Broken Arrow.
Shortly after, he got a call to compete for Legacy Fighting Alliance, a Houston-based organization. In Flick’s first fight with LFA in July, he registered an arm triangle chock submission just 38 seconds into his match with Greg Fischer, the second-fastest submission ever in the organization.
That performance caught the attention of UFC President Dana White. Flick was invited to take part in White’s Contender Series show in September. Following a submission victory over Nate Smith, Flick was one of only a couple of the winners who were hand-picked by White to be rewarded with a UFC contract.
“When Dana White said I had been chosen, it was the best feeling in the world,” Flick recalled. “It’s everything I’ve been working for and everything I’ve ever wanted.”
Flick began wrestling at age 3. He lived in Sand Springs until he was 17, then dropped out of school and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas to his pursue dream of becoming a professional fighter.
He has since moved back to Sand Springs and works a day job at Tulsa Plastics Co. Flick, who someday wants to open up his own gym and become a motivational speaker, said no matter his record or level of success in the UFC, the 30-year old has already achieved one of his ultimate goals.
“I grew up with two older brothers and two older sisters, not thinking I could make something of my life,” Flick said. “Now I’m finally making something of it. My dream has always been to make that UFC walk. I would always love to be the UFC champ. But I’ve accomplished so many things in my life I never thought I would accomplish.”