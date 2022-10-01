Sowinski's hat trick leads FC Tulsa over Indy Eleven

FC Tulsa's youth movement announced its arrival on the pitch loudly Saturday night, when 18-year-old Luca Sowinski notched the second hat trick in franchise history in a 4-2 victory over Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

FC Tulsa (11-15-6) scored first when Sowinski snuck a shot across the face of Indy's keeper and inside the far post for his first USL Championship goal in the 17th minute.

Just seven minutes later, Indy (11-16-5) captain Ayoze bent a low free kick around the Tulsa wall and beat Austin Wormell to the back post to equalize the score at 1-1.

Near the end of the first half, at the 45+5th minute, Darío Suárez was cut down in the box, and made the home side pay on the penalty kick with his ninth goal of the season.

Sowinski extended the lead early in the second half when he took a pass from Rodrigo da Costa in the 48th minute and hit his spot in the far corner for his second goal of the evening.

Indy got a goal back on a penalty kick in the 54th minute when Ayoze scored his second of the match, but Sowinski brought the momentum and attention back to Tulsa in the 62nd minute when he recorded FC Tulsa's first hat trick in four years.

Sowinski took a pass from Suárez and found the corner of the net yet again, with a tight shot from almost the same angle as his first.

Sowinski's hat trick on Saturday night marks only the second time in franchise history that a Tulsa player scored three goals in a match. The only other player to do so was current FC Dallas and USMNT forward Jesus Ferriera on September 5, 2018.

The win moves FC Tulsa back to eighth place in the USL Eastern Conference standings with 39 points, just ahead of Indy Eleven's 38.

FC Tulsa will play its final two matches at ONEOK Field starting next week when Monterey Bay FC makes the trip to Tulsa for the first match between the two clubs on Oct. 8.

FC TULSA 4, INDY ELEVEN 2

TUL;2;2;--;4

IND;1;1;--;2

Goals: 17' TUL – Luca Sowinski (Sean McFarlane); 24' IND – Ayoze; 45+5' TUL – Darío Suárez (PK); 48' TUL – Sowinski (Rodrigo da Costa); 54' IND – Ayoze (PK); 62' TUL – Sowinski (Suárez). Saves: TUL 2, IND 5.