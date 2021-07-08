Sooners to participate in new Jumpman Invitational beginning in 2022

Starting in 2022, Oklahoma's men's and women's basketball teams will be competing in a new event, the Jumpman Invitational, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday morning.

The inaugural invitational will take place Dec. 20-21, 2022, and is part of a three year agreement that will bring college basketball to the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center through 2024, in partnership with Hornets Sports and Entertainment.

The field will include Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan — the first four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football. NBA legend Michael Jordan — now chairman of the Charlotte Hornets — is the namesake of the Jordan brand and the likeness of its Jumpman logo. Hornets president Fred Whitfield is also a former Jordan brand executive.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”