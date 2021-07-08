Sooners to participate in new Jumpman Invitational beginning in 2022

Starting in 2022, Oklahoma's men's and women's basketball teams will be competing in a new event, the Jumpman Invitational, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday morning.
The inaugural invitational will take place Dec. 20-21, 2022, and is part of a three year agreement that will bring college basketball to the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center through 2024, in partnership with Hornets Sports and Entertainment.
The field will include Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan — the first four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football. NBA legend Michael Jordan — now chairman of the Charlotte Hornets — is the namesake of the Jordan brand and the likeness of its Jumpman logo. Hornets president Fred Whitfield is also a former Jordan brand executive.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”
Two games will take place each night of the invitational, with all contests airing on ESPN networks. Each school's men's and women's team will play one game in the invitational, rotating to face a different opponent each of the three years in the agreement.
Initial game times and matchups are yet to be decided. In the release, Morrison credited Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione for first having the idea to gather the Jordan Brand signees into one tournament.
Jordan brand intends to create unique experiences for fans, coaches and players at the tournament, according to the release. There's also a possibility that in the future, the tournament could be expanded to include other Jordan-affiliated schools like UCLA.
“We’re hoping this will be the start of one of the most anticipated, coveted and competitive events in all of college basketball each and every year,” Morrison said in the release. “Charlotte has all the resources to make this an overwhelming success including an incredibly passionate fan base, and we look forward to seeing this event grow in stature for years to come.”
Michigan first signed with Jordan brand in 2016, followed by North Carolina. Florida and Oklahoma joined on in late 2017.