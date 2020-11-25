 Skip to main content
Social media reaction on Sand Springs passing face covering ordinance

Below are some of the comments from the Leader’s Facebook page regarding Sand Springs City Council passing a face covering ordinance:

“I would like to see a study done on how people wearing mask for a month, if our numbers go down. I’m glad they passed it. One Sandite dying is one too many. Does this include casino in SS and QT in Sand Springs, people are going in to QT all the time without mask. Please folks let’s just give this a chance to save another person’s life. That’s all anyone is asking for. It's not infringing on your rights! It’s about how much you care for others and your own family. We are all in this together! I also hope the churches abide by it to!” – Lisa Kious

“Great news! Glad our council wised up!” - Jamie Thompson-Bohannon

“So glad our town is finally joining Tulsa in making efforts to reduce the spread!!!” – Jana Self Rugg

“Sad. How many people need to die before we mandate the abolishing of fast food, cars, water for recreation, alcohol etc. ... Your fear of something should not infringe upon another’s liberty.

Those with health issues should stay home if they are worried. If you think this fear of Covid has no impact on children, you are mistaken. You are retarding their development for the possibility of a negative outcome of a certain situation. Stay safe and be prepared for what is to come.” – Jeff Brown

“Still won’t wear a mask and before y’all say it’s to protect others and not myself, there are plenty of people who conceal carry to protect others so perhaps you should carry too for the protection of others. You do care about others right? Let people have their own choice of what they want to put on their face. Not everyone wants to live in fear and wearing a mask for others is just something y’all say to make the non-maskers feel like bad people, which isn’t working. Disappointed Sand Springs.” - Erika Gonzales-Baker

