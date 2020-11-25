Social media reaction on Sand Springs passing face covering ordinance

“I would like to see a study done on how people wearing mask for a month, if our numbers go down. I’m glad they passed it. One Sandite dying is one too many. Does this include casino in SS and QT in Sand Springs, people are going in to QT all the time without mask. Please folks let’s just give this a chance to save another person’s life. That’s all anyone is asking for. It's not infringing on your rights! It’s about how much you care for others and your own family. We are all in this together! I also hope the churches abide by it to!” – Lisa Kious