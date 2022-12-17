 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snowflake

Snowflake

Snowflake is a senior female, 9 lb., black and white Chihuahua. Snowflake's estimated date of birth is December 6, 2014.... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert