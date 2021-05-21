SNOODLE IS A GENTLE FRIENDLY BORDER COLLIE MIX PUP THAT ARRIVED AT THE SHELTER WITH HIS FRIEND SNICKERS AFTER BEING... View on PetFinder
The Sandbar, which is due to open by the end of May, will offer "elevated fast casual food" along with full bar service.
A look at the best school district in each state.
Savannah Lee May and the Oklahoma music group The Imaginaries also will star in "A Cowgirl's Song."
Developing the shopping center was a race against time — and the suburbs.
Residents say the complex's office has been deserted.
The grand opening for Oasis Fresh Market is Monday morning.
The property will remain a temporary hotel for the homeless through July, an official with Housing Solutions said.
Nick Bezzel, founder of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas, last week called on the city to approve a special event permit for the Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk scheduled for May 29.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
The number of McGirt-related criminal court filings logged so far this year is more than the Cherokee Nation has filed over the past 10 years combined, an official said.
