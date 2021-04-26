SNICKERS
Cain's Ballroom-bound Cody Hibbard has been told many times he doesn't sound like he looks. A friend's response to that comment changed his life.
The Broken Arrow City Council, with a new mayor and a new makeup after a recent election, voted 4-1 on Tuesday to repeal the resolution it passed March 2 encouraging people to wear masks in the city.
Tulsa city councilor plans to hold weekly COVID-19 briefings with health officials
As of Sunday, the severe storm threat is greater in western and central Oklahoma, while flooding is the bigger concern in eastern Oklahoma, forecasters said.
Squall lines and supercells: It's worth knowing the difference in storm season
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's old OTASCO building now completely unrecognizable as trendy 'Patio 201'
Rooftop seating gives a The Brook's new downtown location a sweeping view of the skyline.
The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.
2020-21 All-World wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team and honorable mention
Here are the best wrestlers in the Tulsa area. The 2020-21 All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, will be June 29.
This south Tulsa restaurant keeps the focus on just a few ingredients — crab legs, shrimp, lobster — served with the traditional crab boil sides of corn, potatoes and sausage.
The development, set to include retail and office space, apartments and a parking garage, could begin construction in late summer.
From 2016: Santa Fe Square seeking city's help to get off the ground
Martin Scorsese said he is thrilled to start production in Oklahoma.