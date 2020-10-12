Related to this story
Two former detention officers and their supervisor were charged Monday after an investigation found inmates at the Oklahoma County jail were forced to listen to the popular children's song, "Baby Shark," on a loop at loud volumes for extended periods of time.
Watch Now: Demonstrators paint 'BLM' in front of City Hall to protest systemic racism, removal of Greenwood street mural
"Systemic racism is real," said Alicia Andrews, chairwoman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, during Saturday’s rally. "It's part of everything we do." Removing the Black Lives Mural from Greenwood was "absolutely a mirror of what's going on in Oklahoma," she said.
Cannabis lab accused of falsifying test results surrenders Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license
A spokeswoman for the state agency said F.A.S.T. Labs' giving up its OMMA license "eliminates any fines they could potentially have faced" over alleged misconduct.
Family skeptical after suspect offers new tip in missing Welch girls case: 'It's hard to trust anything he says'
“It's time for them to come home," Ronnie Busick said. The 68-year-old convict recently told an investigator about a new location to search in Kansas.
After the City Council voted in early September to remove the sign, C.J. Weber-Neal said he called the Mayor’s Office to let Bynum know that the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society was willing to take over ownership of the street and maintain the sign.
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Larry David has reportedly married his girlfriend Ashley Underwood in an intimate ceremony this week.
Record numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized two weeks after Oklahoma declined to renew overflow contracts
Two straight nights of record COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit Oklahoma two weeks after the state ended its overflow contracts with hospitals.
At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, …
Public health professionals have been pointing out some instances in which patients are transferred out of their regions or even out of state because of hospital systems strained by COVID-19, while state officials have been saying there are no capacity woes.