Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Board member censured, removed from audit committee for going rogue in state auditor's court battle with Epic
Local News

Board member censured, removed from audit committee for going rogue in state auditor's court battle with Epic

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

Mathew Hamrick missed a July board vote to file a friend-of-the-court brief in favor of the state auditor and weeks later signed an affidavit on Epic’s behalf in the legal battle.

Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board wants to weigh in on court case involving Epic

Epic Charter Schools founders and backers keep up campaign influence spending amid state investigations