Snapshots Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 0 1 of 2 The Skiatook VFW Post 7977 recently made Angel Tree donations to Skiatook First United Methodist Church from toys gathered at this year's toy drive. Courtesy Perla Boggs, Marrs Elementary staff member, recently completed her International Language Interpretation with high honors of 4.0 from Tulsa Community College. Courtesy