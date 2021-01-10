Smith paces Sandites with third-place finish at Cushing tourney

CUSHING – A quartet of Sand Springs wrestlers found their way to the medal stand over the weekend during the Cushing Tiger Invitational.

Sophomore Mitchell Smith paced Charles Page High School with a third-place finish in the 132-pound division. Freshman Mason Harris took home fifth at 220 pounds while junior Brooks Dudley (195) and freshman Zander Grigsby (106) each finished sixth in their respective weight classes.

Smith won five of his six matches in the two-day tournament, including four straight on the backside capped by an overtime victory in the third place match.

Also competing for the Sandites were Shane Wolf (1-2, 113), Harley Newberry (1-2, 120), Jesse Moore (1-2, 126), Ethan Norton (2-2, 138), Colton Luker (2-2, 145), Zane Sheppard (0-2, 160), Chase White (2-2, 170) and Sango Whitehorn (2-2, 182).

CPHS took eighth overallwith 121.5 points. Skiatook claimed the team title with 218.5 points followed by host Cushing (191) in second and Heritage Hall (163) in third.

CPHS 63, Jenks 12: The Sandites notched seven pins as they rolled past Jenks on senior night Tuesday, Jan. 5.