Small plane safely crash-lands in Owasso field Wednesday morning

A small airplane safely crash-landed in Owasso Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to the reported crash around 11 a.m. near 96th Street and 177th East Avenue.

The pilot of a twin-engine Piper aircraft reportedly experienced an engine failure shortly after taking off from Gundy’s Airport on 76th Street, and landed in an open field about two miles north of the runway, according to OHP trooper Mark Southall.

“He has one engine, he’s trying to make it back to Gundy, starts to lose altitude and safely puts it down in the field,” Southall said.

Owasso police also responded to the incident, which left the pilot uninjured.

“It really went about as best as it possibly could,” Southall said. “Experienced pilot pulling off, some would say, a technical recovery, and he took care of business.”

The Federal Aviation Administration will be left to further investigate the crash and recover the damaged plane after OHP finishes its analysis of the incident.

