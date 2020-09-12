Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report puts Oklahoma in the new-case red zone for the ninth consecutive week, with moderate or high levels of community spread in 50 counties.
- Updated
A three-member panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) decided the sanction after Fix tested positive for ostarine.
Noah Feldman: Think the Kenosha shooting case is simple? It isn't, because of the gun Kyle Rittenhouse brought with him
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
- Updated
Regarding the program’s relationship with former players, alumni, high school coaches and the parents of current players and recruits, Johnny Barr was an immeasurably important Gundy assistant.
- Updated
"They said a dark colored car was driving slowly through the lot then picked up speed and aimed for the group that (Juan Sanchez) was in and hit him with the car," an arrest report says.
- Updated
The roadway is expected to go from four lanes to six lanes. The U.S. 75 bridges over I-44 will also be rebuilt, along with bridges just south of the interchange over Mooser Creek. The Union Avenue bridge will also be rebuilt with four lanes and sidewalks.
Construction will last about two years.
- Updated
Several dozen people crowded a south Tulsa intersection on Sunday to demonstrate under Black Lives Matter banners.
- Updated
Planting milkweed to help monarchs around the Tulsa area has created a hot spot for the suffering national population, but one side effect is …
- Updated
Including Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma.
- Updated
TULSA