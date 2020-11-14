Sunday: The planet Mars shares part of the night with the planets Jupiter and Saturn, but by 9:30 p.m. it is the lone planet in the sky. At this time Mars is due south and easy to pick out with its bright red color.
Monday: Last week, the planet Mercury was near the bright star Spica in the east. Now it is the planet Venus’s turn to move near this bright star. At 6 a.m., Venus is 4 degrees to the upper left of Spica.
Tuesday: The peak of the Leonids meteor shower occurs this morning. The radiant or the point where the meteors originate is located in the head of Leo the lion. The backwards question mark that forms the head is 20 degrees above the eastern horizon at 1:30 a.m. The moon this year is not an issue so from this point until morning twilight becomes too bright there should be a decent number of meteors to see.
Wednesday: The International Space Station makes a brief, but bright appearance in the sky this evening. At 6:49 pm the space station is 10 degrees above the southwest horizon and near the crescent Moon. As the ISS climbs higher it should pass across the face of the Moon and a minute later it will pass less than a degree from Jupiter. By 6:52 p.m. the spacecraft reaches its apex and disappears from view 75 degrees above the south-southeast horizon when it enters the Earth’s shadow.
Thursday: The path of the International Space Station this evening will be lower that yesterday’s but longer. The ISS is located 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon at 6:02 p.m.. As the space station moves to its highest point in the southeast it passes by few bright stars. However, shortly after its apex at 6:05 p.m. the spacecraft passes less than a degree from the planet Mars. The space station will remain visible until 6:07 p.m., when it slides into the Earth’s shadow.
Friday: The Pleiades or the Seven Sisters are now visible in the eastern sky. Some think the Pleiades look like the Little Dipper in the north, but the Pleiades are brighter and significantly smaller. Depending on how dark the sky is and your eyesight, between five and eight stars are visible to the unaided eye.
Saturday: The last appearance of the International Space Station for the week will be its brightest. The spacecraft begins its journey at 6:04 p.m. when it is 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon. The ISS will pass very close to the bright star Vega just before it reaches its highest point of 57 degrees above the northwest horizon at 6:07 p.m. The space station then disappears into the Earth’s shadow just before it reaches the bright star Auriga in the northeast.
