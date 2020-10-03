Skywatch: Spotting Jupiter and Saturn

Thursday: This evening the ISS makes its final high, bright pass for the week. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the northwest horizon at 7:37 p.m. Three minutes later the spacecraft is at its highest point of 73 degrees above the southwest horizon. By 7:43 it is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon and about to enter the shadow of the Earth.

Friday: The last quarter moon occurs at 7:39 p.m., although it will not be visible until after midnight. After moonrise, it will be near the bright star Pollux. At 6:30 a.m. the moon and Pollux are 4 degrees apart.

Saturday: The Cat’s Eye cluster is in the constellation of Scorpius, and just like the constellation sets early in the night. This cluster, which is likely one of the closest globular clusters to our solar system, would appear brighter if not for the interstellar dust that dims its light. The cluster is easy to locate in the south-southwest, 1½ degrees to the lower right of the star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. Through binoculars, the cluster looks like a hazy patch of light with a bright core, while through a telescope the cluster begins to take on the appearance of its name.