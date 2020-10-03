Skywatch: Spotting Jupiter and Saturn

Sunday: The planets Jupiter and Saturn are an easy pair to pick out in the southern sky tonight. Jupiter is by far the brightest object in this region of the sky. Saturn is 7 degrees to the left of Jupiter and slightly higher. The former planet Pluto is between these two planets, but finding Pluto would require very dark skies and some finder charts.
Monday: Tonight the International Space station makes a bright but brief appearance. The ISS is 10 degrees above the northwestern horizon at 8:22 p.m. As it climbs higher, the spacecraft passes through the handle of the Big Dipper and rapidly brightens. By 8:25 p.m. the space station is 58 degrees above the northeast horizon and moments from disappearing into the shadow of the Earth.
Tuesday: The planet Mars reaches its closest distance to the Earth today. If you have been watching Mars over the last few months in the morning sky you may have noticed it becoming brighter. At closest approach Mars will be about 39 million miles away.
Wednesday: The ISS makes a bright pass through the western half of the sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the northwest horizon at 8:24 p.m. It passes by the star Arcturus before reaching its apex at 8:27 p.m., 38 degrees above the southwest horizon. The ISS continues moving southward, passing between Jupiter and Saturn before disappearing into the Earth’s shadow, 25 degrees above the southern horizon at 8:29 pm.
Thursday: This evening the ISS makes its final high, bright pass for the week. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the northwest horizon at 7:37 p.m. Three minutes later the spacecraft is at its highest point of 73 degrees above the southwest horizon. By 7:43 it is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon and about to enter the shadow of the Earth.
Friday: The last quarter moon occurs at 7:39 p.m., although it will not be visible until after midnight. After moonrise, it will be near the bright star Pollux. At 6:30 a.m. the moon and Pollux are 4 degrees apart.
Saturday: The Cat’s Eye cluster is in the constellation of Scorpius, and just like the constellation sets early in the night. This cluster, which is likely one of the closest globular clusters to our solar system, would appear brighter if not for the interstellar dust that dims its light. The cluster is easy to locate in the south-southwest, 1½ degrees to the lower right of the star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. Through binoculars, the cluster looks like a hazy patch of light with a bright core, while through a telescope the cluster begins to take on the appearance of its name.
— Chris Pagan
