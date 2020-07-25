Sunday: The comet NEOWISE is still in the sky but is fading quickly. To see the comet, binoculars or a telescope are required. The comet is still between the Big Dipper and Leo. To locate the comet draw an imaginary line between from the northwesternmost star in the bowl of the Big Dipper, Dubhe, and the tail star of Leo, Denebola. The comet is located about halfway between these two bright stars, 33 degrees above the west-northwestern horizon.
Monday: The first quarter moon occurs at 7:32 am. Two hours earlier you might be able to catch a glimpse of Mercury in the eastern sky. At 5:30 a.m. the innermost planet is 5 degrees above the horizon.
Tuesday: Not far from the moon tonight is a double star known as Zubenelgenubi, also known as Alpha Librae, which is of moderate brightness and easy to see even with the moon not far off. Binoculars will easily reveal this double star with one star about five times brighter than the second.
Wednesday: The moon sits 5 degrees above the star Antares tonight. Antares looks similar to Mars and both are currently about the same brightness. However, Mars will not rise until midnight, making it difficult to compare the brightness of both. Now if Antares were our sun, then we still could not make a comparison, since Mercury, Venus, Earth and probably Mars as well be inside this star.
Thursday: Tonight the International Space is visible twice as it makes two passes through the sky. Since the ISS takes about 90 minutes to complete a single orbit, the space station is sometimes visible from the same spot twice. The first pass tonight begins at 9:11 pm when the spacecraft skirts along the northern to northeastern horizon for two minutes. To spot the space station a second time means staying up until 10:45 pm. This time the ISS starts off in the northwest and rises straight up from the horizon for two and half minutes before disappearing into the Earth’s shadow, 40 degrees above the horizon.
Friday: The International Space Station makes a long bright pass through the northern sky tonight. The space station starts off in the north-northwest at 9:58 p.m. 10 degrees above the horizon. The ISS passes 10 degrees below the North Star, then reaches its maximum altitude of 31 degrees above the northeast horizon at 10:01 p.m. The spacecraft will only be visible for an additional minute after which it enters the Earth’s shadow and disappears 26 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Saturday: Tonight the moon is near the bright planet Jupiter. At 9 p.m. both objects are in the southeast with the moon 3 degrees below Jupiter. Saturn is also near this pair, only 7 degrees to the east.