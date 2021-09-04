Skywatch for Sept. 5-11: Night of the Trifid Nebula

Sunday: Without the light of the moon early tonight, a star cluster and a nebula are visible in the southern sky. First locate the large teapot about 25 degrees above the southern horizon at 9 p.m. The spout of the teapot is to the west and the handle is to the east. The lid of the teapot is a triangle of stars, and from the tip of the lid move 4 degrees to the upper right to find the Trifid Nebula. With binoculars or a telescope, the cloud of gas and dust will appear as a faint glow. Just a degree above the nebula is the star cluster M21. Through binoculars a few stars are visible and even more can be seen with a telescope.

Monday: In the southeastern sky tonight, the brightest object is the planet Jupiter. One night last week, only two of the planets brightest moons were visible, but tonight all four are visible on the same side of the planet. A plus for tonight is the moons should be well enough spaced so that they can all be seen with a pair of binoculars.