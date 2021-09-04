Skywatch for Sept. 5-11: Night of the Trifid Nebula

Sunday: Without the light of the moon early tonight, a star cluster and a nebula are visible in the southern sky. First locate the large teapot about 25 degrees above the southern horizon at 9 p.m. The spout of the teapot is to the west and the handle is to the east. The lid of the teapot is a triangle of stars, and from the tip of the lid move 4 degrees to the upper right to find the Trifid Nebula. With binoculars or a telescope, the cloud of gas and dust will appear as a faint glow. Just a degree above the nebula is the star cluster M21. Through binoculars a few stars are visible and even more can be seen with a telescope.
Monday: In the southeastern sky tonight, the brightest object is the planet Jupiter. One night last week, only two of the planets brightest moons were visible, but tonight all four are visible on the same side of the planet. A plus for tonight is the moons should be well enough spaced so that they can all be seen with a pair of binoculars.
Tuesday: The International Space Station is visible in the northern half of the sky tomorrow morning. At 6:18 a.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. About 2½ minutes later the spacecraft reaches its highest point in the north-northeast and is near the edge of the bowl of the Big Dipper. As the space station moves further east it passes by the rising head of Leo the lion and sits 10 degrees above the eastern horizon at 6:24 a.m.
Wednesday: If you have a clear horizon to the west, the planet Mercury is visible for probably one last time this month in the evening sky. Thirty minutes after sunset, the crescent moon is about 8 degrees above the western horizon. Five degrees to the lower left of the moon is Mercury. Mercury will soon pass near the Sun and move into our morning sky.
Thursday: The crescent moon is near the planet Venus this evening. At 8:30 p.m., both are about the same height over the west-southwest horizon. The pair are separated by about 4 degrees, with the star Spica 4 degrees below the two.
Friday: This morning the ISS makes a high bright pass through the morning sky. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the northwest sky at 6:20 a.m. It will take three and half minutes for the ISS to reach its highest point nearly overhead and not far from the bright star Capella. The space station then moves past the feet of Gemini and by 6:27 a.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the ISS makes another bright appearance. This time it emerges from the shadow of the Earth about 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:23 a.m. After passing the great square of Pegasus in the west, the space station will pass by few bright stars making it easy to spot. At 6:26 a.m. the ISS reaches its apex of 28 degrees above the southwest horizon. Then by 6:29 the space station will be 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.
-- Chris Pagan