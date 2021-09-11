Skywatch for Sept. 12-18: Look for a double star in Lyra

Sunday: The first quarter moon occurs tomorrow, but tonight the nearly half-lit moon is near the giant red star Antares. Antares looks very similar to the planet Mars, but they cannot be confused tonight. Mars is too close to the Sun right now, so Antares is one lone bright red point the first part of the night.
Monday: In the constellation of Lyra is a double star that is easy to locate. If there is no light pollution, the two stars of Delta Lyrae should be visible to the unaided eye. To find these stars, first find the star Vega, slightly west of overhead. To the south and east of Vega are four stars in the shape of a diamond. Delta Lyrae is the star in the upper left of the diamond. The brighter of the two stars is red, and the fainter star is blue. Binoculars or a small telescope will show the two stars.
Tuesday: The most distant planet, Neptune, reaches opposition with the Sun today. In general this planet is just beyond the viewing capabilities of binoculars, but a small telescope can find it. Neptune is currently in the constellation of Aquarius and close to the star Phi-Aquarii. The best method to find the planet is to use a finder chart from online to locate this dim distant planet.
Wednesday: The International Space Station makes a high, very bright pass through the sky tonight. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the southwest horizon at 8:43 p.m. Three minutes later the space station is almost 70 degrees above the southeast horizon and a little more than 5 degrees above the bright star Altair. By 8:48 p.m. the spacecraft disappears as it enters the shadow of the Earth, 30 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Thursday: Tonight the gibbous moon is below the planet Saturn. At 9 p.m., Saturn and the Moon are on the western side of the constellation of Capricornus. Saturn will be easy to spot as it is just 4 degrees above the moon.
Friday: The moon has moved further west and is now next to the planet Jupiter. Twenty-four hours after passing below Saturn, the Moon is 7 degrees to the lower right of Jupiter. Over the course of the night the distance will slowly shrink as the Moon passes below Jupiter.
Saturday: Tonight the International Space Station begins its bright pass close to the planet Venus. At 7:59 p.m., not too long after sunset, the space station is 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon and only about a degree to the north of Venus. The spacecraft then climbs higher in the sky reaching an apex of 60 degrees above the northwest horizon at 8:02 p.m. The ISS continues moving to the northeast and at 8:05 p.m. is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon.
