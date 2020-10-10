Skywatch for Oct. 11-17

Sunday: The constellation Scorpius is beginning to sink below the southwestern horizon before the end of evening twilight. This time of year the constellation of Scorpius is low in the southwest early in the evening. The Navajo tribe saw Scorpius as the tracks of a rabbit running through the sky. Rabbit Tracks’ (Scorpius) current location signified the start of the hunting season.

Monday: Major League Baseball's league championship series start today and the World Series is just around the corner. Tonight there appears to be a baseball diamond visible in the eastern sky. The four stars resembling a baseball diamond actually form the asterism of the Great Square of Pegasus. All four stars in the square are similar in brightness and form the body of the mythological winged horse.

Tuesday: Last week, Mars was at its closest to the Earth and today the red planet reaches opposition with the Sun. Just as the Sun is setting Mars will rise in the east. At opposition and since Mars was just at its nearest point to the Earth the planet is also very bright, second only to Jupiter for a good portion of the night.