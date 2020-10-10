Skywatch for Oct. 11-17

Sunday: The constellation Scorpius is beginning to sink below the southwestern horizon before the end of evening twilight. This time of year the constellation of Scorpius is low in the southwest early in the evening. The Navajo tribe saw Scorpius as the tracks of a rabbit running through the sky. Rabbit Tracks’ (Scorpius) current location signified the start of the hunting season.
Monday: Major League Baseball's league championship series start today and the World Series is just around the corner. Tonight there appears to be a baseball diamond visible in the eastern sky. The four stars resembling a baseball diamond actually form the asterism of the Great Square of Pegasus. All four stars in the square are similar in brightness and form the body of the mythological winged horse.
Tuesday: Last week, Mars was at its closest to the Earth and today the red planet reaches opposition with the Sun. Just as the Sun is setting Mars will rise in the east. At opposition and since Mars was just at its nearest point to the Earth the planet is also very bright, second only to Jupiter for a good portion of the night.
Wednesday: This morning, the crecent moon and the planet Venus are in the same region of the sky. At 6:30 a.m. both objects are high in the eastern sky. As the day progresses the moon will move closer to Venus as they travel across the sky.
Thursday: Early tonight the four of Jupiter’s moons are on the eastern side of the planet. Jupiter’s moons are visible with binoculars, but to resolve them all tonight will require a telescope. The moons are easily visible until Io begins traveling across the face of Jupiter at 8:45 p.m. Tomorrow all four moons are again visible on the eastern side after 9:15 pm.
Friday: In the southwest at 8 p.m. is the constellation Scorpius. Fifteen degrees above the south-southwest horizon and 4 degrees above the scorpion’s tail is a cluster of stars known as Ptolemy’s Cluster. The cluster is easily visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. With binoculars, numerous stars are resolved against the backdrop of the Milky Way.
Saturday: This evening you can spot a razor-thin crescent moon low in the west-southwest. About a half hour after sunset the moon is 5 degrees above the horizon and only 2% of the moon’s sunlit side will be visible.
