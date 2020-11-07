Skywatch for Nov. 8-14

Sunday: In the southeast tonight the planet Saturn sits between the constellations of Capricornus to the east and Sagittarius to the west. Saturn is not the brightest object in the sky, but it is easily bright enough to quickly spot in the sky. As the Sun slowly creeps across the sky, the duration Saturn is visible decreases. However Saturn will remain visible until almost the end of the year.
Monday: This morning the International Space Station zips across the sky. The space station exits the Earth’s shadow 14 degrees above the northwest horizon at 6:03 p.m. Three minutes later the spacecraft is directly overhead. At 6:06 a.m. the ISS passes very close to the moon; depending on the exact timing and path of the space station it may even pass in front of the Moon. By 6:09 p.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the southwest horizon.
Tuesday: The constellation of Hercules is in the western sky tonight. The easiest way to locate Hercules is by finding a trapezoid of stars in the west that forms his waist and knees. His shoulders are marked by two stars to the west and south of the trapezoid. In fact Hercules is similar in shape to the constellation of Orion the Hunter, which will rise as Hercules is setting.
Wednesday: The International Space Station makes a quick, but bright pass this morning. The ISS exits the Earth’s shadow at 6:05 a.m., 17 degrees above the western horizon. Two minutes later the spacecraft reaches its apex of 25 degrees above the southwestern horizon. By 6:09 a.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the southern horizon.
Thursday: This morning the two brightest objects in the sky, other than the Sun, are visible in the east. The thin crescent moon and Venus are about 6 degrees apart. The pair will move across the sky together and you might even be able to see Venus after sunrise if you use the moon as an aid to locate the planet.
Friday: The moon has moved onto Mercury today. The two dry heavily cratered worlds are located five degrees apart low in the eastern sky at 6:00 am. Like Venus yesterday the pair will move across the sky together, but this time Mercury will not be visible after sunrise.
Saturday: In the constellation of Hercules, M 13 stands out as one of the best globular clusters seen from northern skies. But Hercules contains a second cluster that would probably receive greater recognition if located in a different constellation. At 7 p.m., Hercules is 30 degrees from the horizon. In the central region are four stars that form a trapezoid, or a keystone. Look at the northern edge of the keystone and imagine forming an equilateral triangle with those two stars plus an imaginary star to the north of them. The globular cluster M 92 would be located just a little west of that imaginary star. Through binoculars this cluster appears like a fuzzy patch of light.
— Chris Pagan
