Skywatch for Nov. 8-14

Sunday: In the southeast tonight the planet Saturn sits between the constellations of Capricornus to the east and Sagittarius to the west. Saturn is not the brightest object in the sky, but it is easily bright enough to quickly spot in the sky. As the Sun slowly creeps across the sky, the duration Saturn is visible decreases. However Saturn will remain visible until almost the end of the year.

Monday: This morning the International Space Station zips across the sky. The space station exits the Earth’s shadow 14 degrees above the northwest horizon at 6:03 p.m. Three minutes later the spacecraft is directly overhead. At 6:06 a.m. the ISS passes very close to the moon; depending on the exact timing and path of the space station it may even pass in front of the Moon. By 6:09 p.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the southwest horizon.

Tuesday: The constellation of Hercules is in the western sky tonight. The easiest way to locate Hercules is by finding a trapezoid of stars in the west that forms his waist and knees. His shoulders are marked by two stars to the west and south of the trapezoid. In fact Hercules is similar in shape to the constellation of Orion the Hunter, which will rise as Hercules is setting.