Skywatch for May 30 to June 5

Sunday: A few days ago Mercury and Venus had their closest approach to each other. Tonight both planets are still close, separated by about 2½ degrees. Mercury will only be visible for about the rest of the week before it is lost in the glow of sunset, but Venus continues to move further east and will remain in the evening sky for the rest of the year.
Monday: Tomorrow morning the thin gibbous moon is near the planet Jupiter. At 6 a.m, Jupiter is 5 degrees above the moon. Using the moon as a guide to spot Jupiter, the giant planet can be seen as the sky brightens, possibly even after sunrise.
Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a bright but brief pass through the sky tonight. It starts off in the northwest, just to the north of the Gemini twins at 10:21 p.m. By 10:24 the space station is 60 degrees above the southwest horizon. The ISS is then only visible for an additional 30 seconds as it moves into the Earth’s shadow 52 degrees above the southern horizon.
Wednesday: The ISS makes another bright transit across our evening sky tonight. At 9:33 p.m. it is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. Three minutes later the spacecraft is passing just to the north of the Big Dipper as it reaches its highest point in the sky, 72 degrees above the northeast horizon. Similar to last night the space station disappears into the Earth’s shadow, but this time 18 degrees above the east-southeast horizon at 9:39 p.m.
Thursday: The planet Mars tonight is about 6 degrees from the star Pollux. The red planet is also nearing the boundary between the constellations of Gemini and Cancer as it slowly moves eastward against the background stars.
Friday: Tonight the International Space Station passes very close to the planet Venus. To see this close approach a clear and flat horizon to the west-northwest is needed. The closest approach occurs about 9:34 p.m., when the pair are about 5 degrees above the horizon. The ISS passes less than half a degree to the upper right of Venus. The space station then continues on reaching its apex at 9:38 pm, 31 degrees above the southwest horizon. The spacecraft continues across the sky until it disappears into the Earth’s shadow 13 degrees above the south-southeast horizon three minutes later.
Saturday: One of the most prominent globular clusters, M 13, is visible high in the eastern sky. To find it, locate the group of four stars in Hercules that form a trapezoid, about 50 degrees above the horizon at 10 p.m. The westernmost stars of the trapezoid are Zeta and Eta Hercules, from left to right. M 13 is located 2½ degrees from Eta Hercules, along the line that connects Eta and Zeta. M 13 is barely visible to the unaided eye under dark skies; through binoculars, it looks like a fuzzy patch of light.
-- Chris Pagan