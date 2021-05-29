Skywatch for May 30 to June 5

Sunday: A few days ago Mercury and Venus had their closest approach to each other. Tonight both planets are still close, separated by about 2½ degrees. Mercury will only be visible for about the rest of the week before it is lost in the glow of sunset, but Venus continues to move further east and will remain in the evening sky for the rest of the year.

Monday: Tomorrow morning the thin gibbous moon is near the planet Jupiter. At 6 a.m, Jupiter is 5 degrees above the moon. Using the moon as a guide to spot Jupiter, the giant planet can be seen as the sky brightens, possibly even after sunrise.

Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a bright but brief pass through the sky tonight. It starts off in the northwest, just to the north of the Gemini twins at 10:21 p.m. By 10:24 the space station is 60 degrees above the southwest horizon. The ISS is then only visible for an additional 30 seconds as it moves into the Earth’s shadow 52 degrees above the southern horizon.