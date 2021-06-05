Skywatch for June 6 to 12

Sunday: The start of summer is just around the corner and great way to beat the heat is with an ice cream cone. Tonight you could enjoy an ice cream and spot one in the sky as well. Look high in the eastern sky for the bright gold star known as Arcturus. Arcturus is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the herdsman, but this constellation also looks like a giant ice cream cone in the sky. To locate the cone, start at Arcturus and extend two lines north to a pair of stars. These three stars form the cone and above them is a large arc of stars that form the ice cream scoop.

Monday: The moon does not rise until the early morning hours tomorrow, making tonight a good opportunity to spot the Cat’s Eye cluster. This cluster, which is likely one of the closest globular clusters to our solar system, would appear brighter if not for the interstellar dust that dims this cluster’s light. The cluster is easy to locate in the south-southeast, one and half degrees to the upper right of the star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. Through binoculars, the cluster looks like a hazy patch of light with a bright core, while through a telescope the cluster begins to take on the appearance of its name.