Skywatch for June 6 to 12

Sunday: The start of summer is just around the corner and great way to beat the heat is with an ice cream cone. Tonight you could enjoy an ice cream and spot one in the sky as well. Look high in the eastern sky for the bright gold star known as Arcturus. Arcturus is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the herdsman, but this constellation also looks like a giant ice cream cone in the sky. To locate the cone, start at Arcturus and extend two lines north to a pair of stars. These three stars form the cone and above them is a large arc of stars that form the ice cream scoop.
Monday: The moon does not rise until the early morning hours tomorrow, making tonight a good opportunity to spot the Cat’s Eye cluster. This cluster, which is likely one of the closest globular clusters to our solar system, would appear brighter if not for the interstellar dust that dims this cluster’s light. The cluster is easy to locate in the south-southeast, one and half degrees to the upper right of the star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. Through binoculars, the cluster looks like a hazy patch of light with a bright core, while through a telescope the cluster begins to take on the appearance of its name.
Tuesday: The planet Mars almost forms a straight line with the stars Castor and Pollux tonight. At 9:30 p.m., Mars is 20 degrees above the western horizon. The separation is not quite equidistant, but to the right of Mars and the same height above the horizon is Pollux, and further to the left is Castor, which the distance between Castor and Pollux is slightly less than that of Mars and Pollux.
Wednesday: The planets Jupiter and Saturn are the two lone bright planets in the morning sky. At 6 this morning the pair is separated by about 20 degrees in the southern sky. Jupiter is the easier one to spot and is a little east of due south. Saturn is off to the right of Jupiter and a couple of degrees lower in the sky.
Thursday: The moon and Mercury are near each other today. However neither is visible as they are both near the sun. The new moon occurs at 5:52 a.m. and Mercury is at inferior conjunction. The moon will emerge into the evening sky tomorrow, but it will be several days before Mercury emerges in the morning sky.
Friday: This evening the thin crescent moon is near Venus in the western sky. At 9 p.m. both objects are more than 10 degrees above the horizon. The pair will not get much closer than three degrees apart before they set a little more than an hour later.
Saturday: After passing near Venus last night, the slightly wider crescent moon is near the star Pollux tonight. Pollux is located four degrees to the upper left of the moon.
— Chris Pagan
