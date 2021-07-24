Skywatch for July 25-31: Watch for Cygnus the Swan

Sunday: High in the eastern sky is the constellation of Cygnus the Swan. The swan resembles a large cross in the sky with the brightest star, Deneb, at the tail of the swan in the north. Stretching to the south are a line of stars forming the swan’s body, neck and beak. From the star marking the center of the swan’s body are a line of stars stretching east and west representing the swan’s outstretched wings. If you can get away from the light pollution in town, you can spot Cygnus soaring across the faint band of light that forms the Milky Way.

Monday: In the constellation of Cygnus is a small cluster of stars. To find it, start at Deneb and move to south to the next brightest star, Gamma Cygni. Less than 2 degrees to the southeast of Gamma Cygni is the star cluster M29. Gamma and the star cluster both easily fit into the same field of view with binoculars, but you will get a better view through a telescope under low power.

Tuesday: This morning the planet Jupiter is near the moon. Looking toward the south-southeast, the moon is to the lower left of Jupiter. If you were up late last night, you could have seen the pair a little closer together.