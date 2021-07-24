Skywatch for July 25-31: Watch for Cygnus the Swan

Sunday: High in the eastern sky is the constellation of Cygnus the Swan. The swan resembles a large cross in the sky with the brightest star, Deneb, at the tail of the swan in the north. Stretching to the south are a line of stars forming the swan’s body, neck and beak. From the star marking the center of the swan’s body are a line of stars stretching east and west representing the swan’s outstretched wings. If you can get away from the light pollution in town, you can spot Cygnus soaring across the faint band of light that forms the Milky Way.
Monday: In the constellation of Cygnus is a small cluster of stars. To find it, start at Deneb and move to south to the next brightest star, Gamma Cygni. Less than 2 degrees to the southeast of Gamma Cygni is the star cluster M29. Gamma and the star cluster both easily fit into the same field of view with binoculars, but you will get a better view through a telescope under low power.
Tuesday: This morning the planet Jupiter is near the moon. Looking toward the south-southeast, the moon is to the lower left of Jupiter. If you were up late last night, you could have seen the pair a little closer together.
Wednesday: Over the next several days the planet Mars slowly slides past the bright star Regulus. At 9 pm the pair are low in the western sky. Tonight they are a degree apart with the Regulus to the left of Mars, and Mars will slowly move higher than Regulus.
Thursday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a quick pass through the northern sky. At 10:24 p.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 10:27 p.m. the spacecraft is 31 degrees above the northeast horizon. As will be a pattern for the rest of the week, the space station disappears shortly after reaching its highest point.
Friday: The International Space Station is visible traveling through the northern sky tonight. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 9:37 p.m. Three minutes later it reaches its highest point of 21 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. By 9:42 the space station disappears into the Earth’s shadow 13 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Saturday: Late tonight the ISS makes a brief, bright pass. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the northwestern horizon at 10:26 p.m. Over the next three minutes it climbs to a height of 72 degrees and nears the constellation of Hercules. Before the spacecraft reaches its apex it disappears into the Earth’s shadow.
— Chris Pagan
