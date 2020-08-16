Sunday: If you missed the Perseids last week, you can still catch a few in the night sky. The radiant — the point in the sky where the meteors originate — is in the north, in the constellation Perseus. At 10:30 p.m., the radiant is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. With the moon approaching the “new” phase, you can watch for meteors for most of the night.
Monday: Mercury reaches superior conjunction with the sun today. In this type of conjunction, Mercury passes between Earth and the sun. However, Mercury will not pass across the face of the sun, known as a transit. The next transit occurs in 2032, but the next one visible in Oklahoma will not be until 2049.
Tuesday: The planet Saturn is located in the south-southeast tonight. The ringed world currently sits between the Teapot to its west and the constellation Capricornus to the east.
Wednesday: The new moon occurs today and will not be visible. Instead, look for the four Galilean moons of Jupiter, all on the eastern side of the planet. Binoculars will reveal three moons, but to view the last one, Calisto, you will need a telescope because it is so close to Jupiter.
Thursday: The constellation Sagittarius sits within the plane of the Milky Way galaxy. Binoculars or a telescope aimed at this region of the sky reveal many more stars than could be seen with the unaided eye. One of the brighter star clusters is M28, a globular cluster similar to the Hercules cluster farther north. M28 is located to the upper right of the star that marks the tip of the Teapot’s lid. The best way to see this cluster is with a telescope.
Friday: Tomorrow the International Space Station makes a pass through the brightening morning sky. The space station first appears in the southern sky at 6:05 a.m. By 6:08 a.m., the spacecraft is 22 degrees above the southeast horizon, not too far from Sirius; the sky should still be dark enough to see this bright star. The ISS continues moving northeast and at 6:11 a.m., it is located 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Saturday: Tonight the crescent moon is a few degrees above the star Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo. This star is actually a very close double star, with the separation of the two stars about one-eighth the distance between Earth and the sun. At such a close distance, these stars orbit each other once every four days.