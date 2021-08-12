Skylar
Oklahoma trooper spins out car at 109 mph that kills driver. His superiors: 'Try not to talk about it'
Someone told him to “treat it like a shooting.” A supervisor referenced a law not yet in effect that would have protected their communications after the violent crash. "We'll get 'er taken care of," his troop commander said.
Wayne Greene: It won't take much for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to top 'The FBI Story' in portraying the Osage Reign of Terror
I finished the audio version of David Grann's book, "Killers of the Flower Moon," last week and, on a whim, decided to take a second look at the first movie about the Osage murders, the 1959 Jimmy Stewart vehicle, "The FBI Story."
Watch Now: Gang feuds fueling increase in shootings, police say; activity doubles as cyber attack, court changes cripple response
“From what we’re understanding, these guys are out to get each other — they don’t care where it is,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.
Director Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons could all be seen Sunday for filming at Tulsa’s old Federal Building.
When will hospital capacity break in Oklahoma? Fewer nurses to care for COVID-19 patients this time around: 'Some gave up'
Oklahoma ranks among the 10 worst states in the nation for new cases, new deaths, hospital admissions and test positivity as of the latest federal data Wednesday.
“Please pray for her family. If you have any information regarding this shooting please contact us,” Haskell police said on their Facebook page.
"It’s important that I be clear: What was once the greatest threat to our elderly community now has become a threat to a younger generation," said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart.
Dillard became one of the top tight ends and blockers in the history of Oklahoma State from 1983-87.
The store at 1770 S. Elm Place will remain closed through Wednesday, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Oklahoma County judge orders state to restore federal unemployment benefits in preliminary injunction
An Oklahoma County judge has granted a preliminary injunction ordering the state of Oklahoma to restore the $300 a week federal unemployment benefits that ended June 26 after Gov. Kevin Stitt implemented a $1,200 return-to-work incentive.