Sunday: The planet Mars shares part of the night with the planets Jupiter and Saturn, but by 9:30 p.m. it is the lone planet in the sky. At this time Mars is due south and easy to pick out with its bright red color.

Monday: Last week, the planet Mercury was near the bright star Spica in the east. Now it is the planet Venus’s turn to move near this bright star. At 6 a.m., Venus is 4 degrees to the upper left of Spica.

Tuesday: The peak of the Leonids meteor shower occurs this morning. The radiant or the point where the meteors originate is located in the head of Leo the lion. The backwards question mark that forms the head is 20 degrees above the eastern horizon at 1:30 a.m. The moon this year is not an issue so from this point until morning twilight becomes too bright there should be a decent number of meteors to see.