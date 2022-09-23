Tags
The State Department of Education had requested Troy Powell’s teaching certificate be revoked for cause after nearly two dozen current and former students alleged misconduct. #oklaed
The driver of the car and her remaining passenger have been released from the hospital.
Three Charles Page High School students who died Thursday in a car crash less than a mile from the Sand Springs school were remembered Friday with tears, gratitude and even laughter by friends and family members.
Bixby’s 6AI departure results in fresh 6AII storylines.
Cushing and previous No. 1 Tuttle trade places after Cushing's 54-3 win over Berryhill and Tuttle's 24-20 loss to Guthrie.
Among the hundreds of TPD cases involving shooting with intent to kill, shootings into dwellings and pointing a deadly weapon, "about 35-45% are going to involve either a juvenile suspect or a juvenile victim."
"Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen," said OSU AD Chad Weiberg.
A mixed-use, mixed-income development is planned at the Comanche Park site. Current residents will have the first option for new apartments, Tulsa Housing Authority says.
Shakiba Capital is the buyer.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court said State Question 820 could not be printed on ballots in time to comply with the deadline for mailing them to absentee voters.
