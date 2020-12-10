Related to this story
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday abruptly replaced one of his own appointees to the Oklahoma State Board of Education. It was his second such action in three weeks’ time. #oklaed
"We don’t want anyone who needs help to hesitate getting it," a Tulsa physician says.
'Worst-case scenario' of COVID-19 spread unfolding as 'extreme severe' risk level added to Tulsa ZIP code map
Eleven ZIP codes appear in dark red denoting extreme severe risk, while 24 are in red for severe risk and seven are in orange for high risk.
Jenks Public Schools apologizes after photo at state championship game shows crowded, mostly maskless student section
Jenks officials said the student section had "too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another."
Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report
"Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing," the task force report says of Oklahoma. "Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."
Known affectionately as “Coach,” Bales cheered on University of Tulsa football and basketball teams with great enthusiasm for 30 years or more and charmed thousands of fans along the way.
From 2016: Bales spent the last two decades dapperly dressed in a suit while cheering on TU basketball. Watching him is worth the price of admission.
Melissa Crabtree spent months sharing debunked COVID-19 info, conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine content before hiding the posts from public view shortly after news of her new position became public Friday.
You probably know the best place in your home to make a call on your smartphone. It’s usually going by a window or stepping outside, away from any interferences. I own a modern house built primarily with steel, and it’s like living in a faraday cage.
Local expert fears 'unspeakable' COVID-19 care decisions loom. State epidemiologist agrees the hospital burden is 'enormous.'
"In the absence of notable improvements in our state's situation, I would envision 60 to 70 deaths daily as not improbable for the end of January," wrote interim state epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor. "However, that is a long time from now, and many factors could alter that course."