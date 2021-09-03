Silver Alert issued for missing Sallisaw woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Sallisaw woman.
Sallisaw police are searching for Reda Covington, 68, who was last seen Friday about 3 p.m. at Scott's Furniture in Sallisaw.
She was described wearing a light gray shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes with white soles, according to a news release.
She will be with a gray and white Shih Tzu dog with an orange leash.
Covington has dementia, sundowners and Parkinson's and will have a red mark around her eye from a recent injury, authorities said.
Anyone who may have seen Covington is asked to call the Sallisaw Police Department.