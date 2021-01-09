Silver Alert issued for missing McAlester man

Law enforcement have issued a Silver Alert for a missing McAlester man Saturday afternoon.
Finis Chisum, 94, was reportedly last seen in McAlester about noon Friday.
Chisum is reportedly driving a silver 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Oklahoma license plate HFJ443. The vehicle reportedly has front-end damage and a Donald Trump sticker in the back window.
Chisum was possibly headed to Mangum, according to a news release.
Anyone with information on Chisum's whereabouts is asked to contact the McAlester Police Department at (918) 423-1212.
Stetson Payne
Staff Writer
I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466
