Silver Alert issued for missing McAlester man

Silver Alert issued for missing McAlester man

Law enforcement have issued a Silver Alert for a missing McAlester man Saturday afternoon.

Finis Chisum, 94, was reportedly last seen in McAlester about noon Friday. 

Chisum is reportedly driving a silver 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Oklahoma license plate HFJ443. The vehicle reportedly has front-end damage and a Donald Trump sticker in the back window. 

Chisum was possibly headed to Mangum, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Chisum's whereabouts is asked to contact the McAlester Police Department at (918) 423-1212. 

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

