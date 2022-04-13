Signing day: Stars align for Angie Nelp, Katelyn Levings reunion at TU

For both coach Angie Nelp and signee Katelyn Levings, the opportunity to reunite with one another at the University of Tulsa was hard to pass up.

Nelp, who coached at Arizona State four seasons, recruited Levings to ASU from Edmond Memorial in 2020. One year and one day after being hired as TU’s women’s coach, Nelp signed Levings out of the transfer portal Wednesday.

“When I saw (Levings) was in the transfer portal, I did get really excited because I knew that she would be a perfect fit for what we are doing here,” Nelp said. “She is a perfect fit for our system and our style of play, and I knew that would fit our culture, and I knew that Katelyn is a really good leader.

At ASU, Nelp frequently worked with Levings individually as they formed a bond.

“(Nelp) was my coach for everything… She was the person I would go to when I had a bad day, when I needed advice,” Levings said. “Knowing her and getting that phone call from her once I was in the portal, and her saying that she wanted me, I knew this was a person I could run to and trust.”

Levings and Nelp have more in common than their crossed paths at ASU. Twenty-two years before Levings received Oklahoma All-State honors while scoring 15.7 points per game her senior year at Edmond Memorial, Nelp was Oklahoma’s Gatorade player of the year at Canadian High School in 1998.

“Katelyn is a perfect example of a kid who grew up in Oklahoma… understanding the meaning of Oklahoma basketball,” Nelp said. “So for her to be able to come back home to Oklahoma and play in the state where basketball has meant so much to her, and she’s also had so much impact… it’s a really big deal and it’s exciting, and it’s fun for her to be able to come back and play here at Tulsa and represent the state of Oklahoma.”