Showcase Home: Custom midtown home offers charming craftsmanship

For old-world charm in the heart of midtown Tulsa, look no further than this week’s Showcase Home.

Custom-designed by Mike Dankbar in the gated Royal Oaks community, this four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home combines Country English and Country French architectural styles. Meticulous attention was paid to every detail of this home, as evidenced by the dry stacked stone exterior.

Beautiful woodwork, trim and other details show the craftsmanship that was used to create this home. Upon glancing upward in several areas of the home, guests will take notice of decorative wooden ceiling beams, sourced from a local sawmill and hand-distressed by artisans. In the library and adjoining office, coffered ceilings, custom wood paneling and built-in bookshelves envelop the space and create an environment perfect for reading and relaxing.

The home was designed in a U-shape, meaning all major rooms overlook a private, landscaped courtyard in the back of the home. On the first floor, two dining areas, each with their own unique vantage points, serve as the perfect setting to entertain large groups or host small family gatherings.

One of the home’s most special areas is the palatial master suite, outfitted with a beamed and vaulted Pecky cypress ceiling and flanked with a sitting area complete with a fireplace. Two full baths and two walk-in closets help make this space the perfect sanctuary away from the rest of the home.

No matter the season, you’ll want guests of all ages to enjoy this home’s amenities. A spring or summer get-together in the courtyard is made easier with the home’s indoor-outdoor kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a stainless steel grill and griddle and a stacked stone fireplace. During colder weather, welcome guests inside for a movie night in this home’s luxurious theater room — its tiered seating will make for the ultimate viewing party.

For for information or to schedule a tour, contact Paula Neal, Walter & Associates, 918-261-1555.

Featured video:

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.