 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showcase Home: Custom midtown home offers charming craftsmanship

  • 0

For old-world charm in the heart of midtown Tulsa, look no further than this week’s Showcase Home.

Custom-designed by Mike Dankbar in the gated Royal Oaks community, this four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home combines Country English and Country French architectural styles. Meticulous attention was paid to every detail of this home, as evidenced by the dry stacked stone exterior.

Beautiful woodwork, trim and other details show the craftsmanship that was used to create this home. Upon glancing upward in several areas of the home, guests will take notice of decorative wooden ceiling beams, sourced from a local sawmill and hand-distressed by artisans. In the library and adjoining office, coffered ceilings, custom wood paneling and built-in bookshelves envelop the space and create an environment perfect for reading and relaxing.

The home was designed in a U-shape, meaning all major rooms overlook a private, landscaped courtyard in the back of the home. On the first floor, two dining areas, each with their own unique vantage points, serve as the perfect setting to entertain large groups or host small family gatherings.

People are also reading…

One of the home’s most special areas is the palatial master suite, outfitted with a beamed and vaulted Pecky cypress ceiling and flanked with a sitting area complete with a fireplace. Two full baths and two walk-in closets help make this space the perfect sanctuary away from the rest of the home.

No matter the season, you’ll want guests of all ages to enjoy this home’s amenities. A spring or summer get-together in the courtyard is made easier with the home’s indoor-outdoor kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a stainless steel grill and griddle and a stacked stone fireplace. During colder weather, welcome guests inside for a movie night in this home’s luxurious theater room — its tiered seating will make for the ultimate viewing party.

For for information or to schedule a tour, contact Paula Neal, Walter & Associates, 918-261-1555.

Featured video:

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

4044 S. Yorktown Place

PRICE: $1,990,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 5.5+

GARAGE: 3.5

YEAR BUILT: 1995

LOT SIZE: 0.67 acre 

SQ. FOOTAGE: 6,735 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stone

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Royal Oaks

OFFERED BY: Paula Neal, Walter & Associates, 918-261-1555

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert