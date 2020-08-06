When the Emmy Award nominations were announced last week, the voters responsible for honoring the best that TV has to offer made exceptional choices.
They recognized that all of the best series, both comedy and drama, are on premium networks (especially HBO) and the streaming services (with the only network nod, for the final season of NBC’s “The Good Place,” richly deserved).
They recognized exceptional comedies like HBO’s “Insecure” (finally in its fourth season) and the vampire wackiness of FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows.”
They made room in the drama category for “The Mandalorian” because they fell in love with “Baby Yoda” like everyone else.
And yet, the Emmys didn’t recognize every show and every actor that deserved to be honored. And it’s not necessarily because they got things wrong.
It’s because there’s too much terrific TV on right now, and with the streaming content explosion colliding with the pandemic, we’ve all seen more than ever before.
The Emmys can’t nominate everybody.
Consider these shows that didn’t get enough Emmy love — or any at all — to be personal favorites.
Some are new and outstanding. Some of them are series that have been honored in the past, and remain excellent, and which shouldn’t be forgotten just because they’re no longer the new, shiny show.
You can stream all of these now. Go find a new favorite from this list.
‘Normal People’
This Hulu original series is a brilliant new show but perhaps not shiny and happy. I get it: Watching how an on-again, off-again relationship slowly develops between two young people in Ireland might not seem like your cup of, well, Irish breakfast tea. But I’ve never before seen a 30-minute drama that could create such heartbreak, as well as such understanding of subjects from bullying to mental illness among young people. The best-actor nomination for newcomer Paul Mescal could only have been made better by an accompanying one for the devastating performance from Daisy Edgar-Jones, and for the show.
‘After Life’
Doom and gloom but with loads of laughs, too. If all you know of Ricky Gervais is his acid-tongued monologues opening the Golden Globes for years, well, you’ll get some of that sarcasm here, too. But you’ll also see his heart on his sleeve as a man trying to decide why he shouldn’t kill himself after his wife dies. Like his original version of “The Office,” what revolves around his character is another superb collection of oddballs-at-the-office, creating a deeply satisfying off-kilter sense of community in this Netflix dark comedy.
‘Mindhunter’
Filmmaker David Fincher created two classics in the serial-killer genre with the movies “Seven” and “Zodiac,” and he has a third as the producer of this chilling Netflix thriller based on the true origins of the FBI’s behavioral-science unit. Come for Jonathan Groff to see what the Broadway musical star does with the role of the young agent who’s fascinated by interviewing and studying already-captured serial killers, but stay for the work of his partner agent played by Holt McCallany and his supervisor played by Anna Torv. They both create characters with personal lives that take the story to unexpected places that will haunt you in different ways.
‘Sex Education’
Step right up for all the nudity and frank discussion of sexuality that Netflix has to offer. It’s difficult to understand why there hasn’t been as much acclaim for this high-school comedy (about a boy with a sex therapist mom who sets up his own sex-advice service at school) as there has been viewership: It was one of the streaming service’s top 10 series for 2019. The young actors are amazing, this is yet another Netflix series with a dynamic chemistry among more than a dozen well-defined characters, and the teen-sex questions and situations that the students find themselves in are as hilariously colorful as they are authentic.
‘GLOW’
It’s been so long since the third season of the women’s wrestling comedy debuted (August 2019) that it seemed hard to believe that it was eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards consideration. But it was, and it received no consideration despite its storyline of moving the “act” to Las Vegas, which injected a whole new energy into the behind-the-scenes drama. This diverse group of ladies hasn’t met its match yet.
‘Grace and Frankie’
With more than a dozen Emmy nominations since it began in 2015, the Lily Tomlin-Jane Fonda hoot has always been a bridesmaid at the awards and never a bride. But this year, they weren’t even invited to the party. Maybe the TV academy is saving up honors for the Netflix show’s seventh and final season, which can’t get here soon enough. Unfortunately, it can’t finish filming because of COVID-19, so be patient and watch — or re-watch — the first six installments.
‘Barry’
OK, this is a cheat. The third season of Bill Hader’s stunning HBO pitch-black comedy didn’t make it into this year’s eligibility period, and it remains delayed due to the pandemic. But that makes this the perfect time to catch up on the first two seasons of the show about the hitman who really hates his job, but darn it all, he’s just so good at it. Two seasons in, and it’s two Emmy Awards for Hader as best actor in a comedy. Come on, go find a good HBO MAX free trial out there and sign up.