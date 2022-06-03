Super playful and ornery. Shoulders will keep you laughing. Likes to cuddle when sleepy. Shoulders get along great with dogs,... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
The shooter was armed with a rifle and handgun and has been confirmed among the dead. His wound was self-inflicted, police said.
The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.
A total of 68 parcels will be up for grabs across 11 counties: Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Oklahoma, Wagoner, Murray, Canadian, McClain, Grady and Lincoln.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich confirmed for the Tulsa World that Shaker Reisig and his family have moved into the Union district.
Authorities said a suspect, Skylar Dewayne Buckner, turned himself in Sunday afternoon in connection with the shooting.
The Saint Francis Health System family is mourning after a disgruntled patient took the life of the surgeon he blamed for his back pain.
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich: “As of (Friday morning), we found out that Shaker has enrolled in our school and wanted to join the football team."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.