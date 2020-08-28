Shaw, Rams mow down Jenks in district showdown

JENKS – Lily Shaw and Owasso fast pitch kept rolling on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The Ram senior hurler struck out 13 batters, allowed just one hit, a single in the fourth, did not walk a batter as she led Owasso to a 4-0 road win over Jenks in District 6A-3 play.
With the win, the Rams improved to 11-1 on the season with their 11th consecutive win and 4-0 in district play.
Shaw helped her own cause at the plate with a two-run double in the top of the first inning as Owasso jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Shaw’s hit came after Madi Norton led off the game with a walk and Emmalie Green singled.
Green led the Rams with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Norton was 2-for-3 including a two-out RBI single in the second that plated Natalie Ackenhausen. In the fourth, Norton came home on Brookley Foster’s run-scoring hit.
Owasso does not play again until Thursday when it competes in the Oologah Tournament, a three-day event that will replace the annual St. Louis trip, which was canceled due to COVID-19. The Rams open tournament play at 2:30 p.m. against Claremore then take on Bartlesville at 5:30. On Friday, the Rams conclude pool play against Sallisaw, at 11:30 a.m., followed by Mannford at 2:30. Bracket play is slated for Saturday.