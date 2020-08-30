Several inches of rain expected this week in Tulsa, eastern Oklahoma

Heavy rainfall is expected this week as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through the area, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

An additional 3 to 6 inches will be common across eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flooding is likely while river flooding is possible, forecasters said.

Tulsa averages 4.26 inches of rain in September.

The showers and storms are also expected to bring high temperatures down into the 80s for most of the week.

The Tulsa area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.