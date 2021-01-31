Session preview - Breakdown by party

The session: The second regular session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature begins Monday and must end no later than May 28.
PARTY BREAKDOWN
House seats: 101 (82 Republicans, 19 Democrats)
Senate seats: 48 (39 Republicans, 9 Democrats)
House votes required for passage of revenue bill: 76.
House votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 51.
Senate votes needed for passage of revenue bill: 36.
Senate votes required to pass other bills and concurrent resolutions: 25
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
