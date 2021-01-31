Session preview -- Leadership

HOUSE SPEAKER

Charles McCall

R-Atoka

Salary: $65,432

Age: 49

McCall's ability to hold his caucus together will be tested as the Republican majority swells to 82 of 101 seats. He is term limited in 2024.

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER

Emily Virgin

D-Norman

Salary: $59,864

Age: 33

Entering her second term as minority leader, Virgin and her small band of Democrats will have a hard time holding the majority accountable. She is term limited in 2022.

SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM

Greg Treat

R-Oklahoma City

Salary: $65,432

Age: 40