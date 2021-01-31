 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Session preview -- Leadership

Session preview -- Leadership

HOUSE SPEAKER

Charles McCall

R-Atoka

Salary: $65,432

Age: 49

McCall's ability to hold his caucus together will be tested as the Republican majority swells to 82 of 101 seats. He is term limited in 2024.

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER

Emily Virgin

D-Norman

Salary: $59,864

Age: 33

Entering her second term as minority leader, Virgin and her small band of Democrats will have a hard time holding the majority accountable. She is term limited in 2022.

SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM

Greg Treat

R-Oklahoma City

Salary: $65,432

Age: 40

A former staffer for U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, Treat is very direct and well-liked by those on both sides of the aisle but has occasionally cross swords with Gov. Kevin Stitt. He is term limited in 2024.

Senate Minority Leader

Kay Floyd

D-Oklahoma City

Salary: $59,864

Age: 60

Regarded as a quiet, contemplative leader, known for her thoughtful questions and debate. Floyd is term limited in 2024.

+3 
Floyd.JPG

Kay Floyd

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News