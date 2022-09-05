 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TV/RADIO

See this year's football TV games and local radio affiliations

  • Updated
  • 0

YurView TV (Cox channel 3)

Tulsa market

Announcers: Mike Ziegenhorn, Rod Thompson

Friday, Sept. 9: Jenks at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: Norman North at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: Holland Hall at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29: Broken Arrow at Norman North, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: Stillwater at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6: McAlester at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Tahlequah at Muskogee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: TBA

Radio

Bixby: Sports Animal 97.1

Jenks: Blitz 1170

Owasso: KYFM 100.1

Sapulpa: ESPN 99.9

Live stream

* Berryhill: berryhillschools.org.

* Bixby: bixbyps.org.

* Booker T. Washington: nfhsnetwork.com.

* Broken Arrow: arrowvision.tv.

* Cascia Hall: casciahall.com/athletics.

* Catoosa: nfhsnetwork.com.

* Central: nfhsnetwork.com.

* Claremore: YouTube.

* Collinsville: varsitystream.com.

* East Central: nfhsnetwork.com.

* Glenpool: glenpoolwarriors.live.

* Hale: nfhsnetwork.com.

* Holland Hall: YouTube.

* Inola: inolalonghorns.tv.

* Jenks: Hudl (home games only).

* Kellyville: scorestream.com.

* Lincoln Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.

* McLain: nfhsnetwork.com.

* Metro Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.

* NOAH: scorestream.com.

* Owasso: owassoathletics.org.

* Regent Prep: YouTube.

* Rejoice Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.

* Rogers: YouTube.

* Sand Springs: scorestream.com.

* Sapulpa: sapulpaathletics.com.

* Skiatook: meridix.com.

* Sperry: sperrypirates.com.

* Union: unionsportsnetwork.com.

* Verdigris: scorestream.com.

 College football radio

* Arkansas: ESPN 99.9/1550.

* OSU: Blitz 1170.

* OU: KMOD 97.5.

* Tulsa: Big Country 99.5.

NFL

* Arizona Cardinals: Sports Animal 97.1.

* Dallas Cowboys: KTBZ 1430.

* Kansas City Chiefs: KRMG 102.3/740.

* Westwood One, Monday and Thursday games: Sports Animal 97.1.

