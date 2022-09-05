See this year's football TV games and local radio affiliations

YurView TV (Cox channel 3)
Tulsa market
Announcers: Mike Ziegenhorn, Rod Thompson
Friday, Sept. 9: Jenks at Union, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16: Norman North at Yukon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23: Holland Hall at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Broken Arrow at Norman North, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30: Stillwater at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6: McAlester at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13: Tahlequah at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21: Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28: Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4: TBA
Radio
Bixby: Sports Animal 97.1
Jenks: Blitz 1170
Owasso: KYFM 100.1
Sapulpa: ESPN 99.9
Live stream
* Berryhill: berryhillschools.org.
* Bixby: bixbyps.org.
* Booker T. Washington: nfhsnetwork.com.
* Broken Arrow: arrowvision.tv.
* Cascia Hall: casciahall.com/athletics.
* Catoosa: nfhsnetwork.com.
* Central: nfhsnetwork.com.
* Claremore: YouTube.
* Collinsville: varsitystream.com.
* East Central: nfhsnetwork.com.
* Glenpool: glenpoolwarriors.live.
* Hale: nfhsnetwork.com.
* Holland Hall: YouTube.
* Inola: inolalonghorns.tv.
* Jenks: Hudl (home games only).
* Kellyville: scorestream.com.
* Lincoln Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.
* McLain: nfhsnetwork.com.
* Metro Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.
* NOAH: scorestream.com.
* Owasso: owassoathletics.org.
* Regent Prep: YouTube.
* Rejoice Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.
* Rogers: YouTube.
* Sand Springs: scorestream.com.
* Sapulpa: sapulpaathletics.com.
* Skiatook: meridix.com.
* Sperry: sperrypirates.com.
* Union: unionsportsnetwork.com.
* Verdigris: scorestream.com.
College football radio
* Arkansas: ESPN 99.9/1550.
* OSU: Blitz 1170.
* OU: KMOD 97.5.
* Tulsa: Big Country 99.5.
NFL
* Arizona Cardinals: Sports Animal 97.1.
* Dallas Cowboys: KTBZ 1430.
* Kansas City Chiefs: KRMG 102.3/740.
* Westwood One, Monday and Thursday games: Sports Animal 97.1.