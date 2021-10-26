Second Grade Veteran Program Returns Nov. 11

On Thursday, November 11, the Skiatook Elementary 2nd grade students will present their annual Veterans Day program at 1:00 PM in the Skiatook High School Auditorium. Although the students are very excited to be able to honor the veterans in person this year, the program will also be broadcast on skiatookbulldogs.tv this year for those who would prefer to join remotely. To access the link please visit Skiatook Schools website at www.skiatookschools.org and select the link skiatookbulldogs.tv.