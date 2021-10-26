 Skip to main content
Second Grade Veteran Program Returns Nov. 11
The 2nd grade will present their annual Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

 Lindsey Chastain

On Thursday, November 11, the Skiatook Elementary 2nd grade students will present their annual Veterans Day program at 1:00 PM in the Skiatook High School Auditorium.  Although the students are very excited to be able to honor the veterans in person this year, the program will also be broadcast on skiatookbulldogs.tv this year for those who would prefer to join remotely. To access the link please visit Skiatook Schools website at www.skiatookschools.org and select the link skiatookbulldogs.tv.

All veterans are invited to participate as the students honor them for the sacrifices they made to preserve our freedom. The program is directed by Skiatook Elementary Music teacher, Robin Haynes. 

