SCORES for Sunday cover

LEADERBOARD
Mito Pereira, Chile;68-64-69;--;201
Matt Fitzpatrick, England;68-69-67;--204
Will Zalatoris, United States;66-65-73;--;204
Cameron Young, United States;71-67-67;--;205
Abraham Ancer, Mexico;67-69-70;--;206
Seamus Power, Ireland;71-69-67;--;207
Stewart Cink, United States;69-68-71;--;208
Justin Thomas, United States;67-67-74;--;208
Bubba Watson, United States;72-63-73;--;208
