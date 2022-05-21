 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCORES for Sunday cover

NCAA Norman Regional

Oklahoma players wait for Jayda Coleman (24) at home after she hit a home run in the first inning of a softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas A&M in the NCAA Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 21, 2022. Oklahoma won 3-2.

 BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

LEADERBOARD

Mito Pereira, Chile;68-64-69;--;201

Matt Fitzpatrick, England;68-69-67;--204

Will Zalatoris, United States;66-65-73;--;204

Cameron Young, United States;71-67-67;--;205

Abraham Ancer, Mexico;67-69-70;--;206

Seamus Power, Ireland;71-69-67;--;207

Stewart Cink, United States;69-68-71;--;208

Justin Thomas, United States;67-67-74;--;208

Bubba Watson, United States;72-63-73;--;208

COMPLETE LEADERBOARD: B8

Inside the ropes

Career-grinder Shaun Norris thrilled to tee off again with Tiger Woods. Page B4

`Round the clock

The action warmed up Saturday after a stormy, cold start. Page B6

Ancer still in chase

Ex-Sooner star tops among players with Oklahoma ties. Page B7

Information guide

Check out tee times, the leaderboard, Sunday’s weather forecast and more. Page B8

Inside Sports

OU, OSU keep winning as regional hosts. Page B10

